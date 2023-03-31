Bestway Cement opens 2.3Mta Mianwali plant

Pakistan’s Bestway Cement has begun operations at its greenfield plant in District Mianwali. The plant is Bestway's eighth production line with a cement production capacity of 2.3Mta. The state-of-the-art and environmentally friendly works has its own 9MW waste heat recovery plant and 20MW solar power plant, enabling it to meet over 50 per cent of its energy requirements through green and renewable sources.

Bestway is also a leader in water conservation, installing an air cooled condenser (ACC) system at the Mianwali plant, which along with a rain harvesting system will eliminate the plant’s reliance on ground water for industrial use.

The opening ceremony at the plant was attended by the Chairman of the Bestway Group, Sir Mohammed Anwar Pervez OBE HPk, group CEO, Lord Zameer M Choudrey CBE SI Pk, Director of Finance, the Honourable Haider Choudrey, and Managing Director of the Bestway Group Pakistan, Irfan Sheikh, as well as delegates from Sinoma which supplied the plant, reports Business Recorder.





