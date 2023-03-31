Spain’s cement market contracts 7% in February

ICR Newsroom By 31 March 2023

Cement consumption in Spain has fallen 7.1 per cent YoY to 1,175,290t in February, reports Oficemen. The association’s Managing Director, Aniceto Zaragoza, points that in February 2022 market growth was high at 14 per cent YoY and the month saw the highest February demand volumes in the last decade.



Compared with the first two months of 2022, domestic consumption declined 2.9 per cent in the January-February 2023 period.



Exports were down 17.2 per cent YoY in February 2023, resulting in a 9.7 per cent drop in the first two months of 2023.

