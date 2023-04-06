Argentine cement consumption up 6% in March

ICR Newsroom By 06 April 2023

Argentina’s cement market expanded by 6.4 per cent in March 2023 as 1,114,722t of cement were supplied, compared to 1,047,227t in March 2022, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP. Compared with February 2023, the advance was 24.4 per cent.



Domestic production of 1,114,003t – up 6.4 per cent YoY from 1,047,227t – was supplemented by 719t of imports to meet the market requirement in March 2023.



Exports dropped considerably to 3770t in March 2023 from 11,462t in March 2022.



January-March 2023

In the first quarter of 2023 domestic consumption advanced by 3.7 per cent to 2.969Mt from 2.863Mt in the 1Q22.



Domestic producers supplied 2.968Mt in the 1Q23, up from 2.863Mt in the 1Q22. Total imports for the first three months reached 719t.

