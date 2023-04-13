CEMEX launches Vertua® brand expansion

13 April 2023

CEMEX has restructured its Vertua® portfolio to allow for easier identification of the most sustainable options available for its customers. The new Vertua system now provides a more detailed and enhanced view of the specific characteristics of a product’s environmental impact.

The Vertua brand now covers five sustainability attributes: lower carbon emissions, increasing energy efficiency, saving water, incorporating recycled materials and optimising design. The launch of this updated brand portfolio started in France, where the company appeared at the Low Carbon World exhibition in Paris on 5-6 April 2023. Deployment will continue across Europe, with all countries anticipated to have integrated the new brand into its operation by June.

Sergio Menendez, president of CEMEX EMEA, commented: “The enhanced Vertua brand represents a more ambitious and stronger approach: from a group of low carbon products to a family of products and solutions that encompass more sustainable attributes and contribute to our company vision of building a better future.”

