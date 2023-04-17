Puerto Rican cement sales see first drop in 4 months

Cement sales in Puerto Rico were down 0.6 per cent YoY to 1.5m bags of 94lb, or 63,957t in March 2023, according to the country’s Statistics Institute. It is the first drop in four months. In 2022 sales fell 6.8 per cent YoY, the first decrease since 2019.
Production increased 21.1 per cent YoY to 926,400 bags or 39,500t. In 2022 output increased 11.6 per cent YoY to 8.3m bags or 353,893t – the first increase in four years.
