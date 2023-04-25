Spanish cement demand up 24% in March

ICR Newsroom By 25 April 2023

Cement consumption in Spain increased 23.5 per cent YoY to 1.4Mt in March 2023, according to Oficemen. The significant market growth in the third month was attributed to the low base noted in March 2022 a transport strike impacted cement deliveries.



In terms of external trade, exports increased 1.7 per cent YoY to 506,610t in March 2023 from 498,329t. Imports fell by 75.5 per cent YoY to 44,864t.



January-March 2023

The latest monthly advance in cement consumption has resulted in total cement consumption of 3.69Mt in the first quarter of the year. This represents a YoY increase of 6.7 per cent.



However, exports in the January-March 2023 period were down six per cent YoY to 1.34Mt. Imports declined by 40.5 per cent to 253,285t in the 3Q23 when compared with the year-ago period.







Published under