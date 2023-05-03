CemNet.com » Cement News » Moroccan cement deliveries see 21% drop in April

Moroccan cement deliveries see 21% drop in April

By ICR Newsroom
03 May 2023


Cement deliveries by APC members Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc saw a 20.6 per cent fall to 716,483Mt in April 2023 from 902,513t in April 2022, according to the country’s cement association, APC.

In the first two months of 2023 cement deliveries were down 8.5 per cent YoY to 3,964,276t from 4,330,632t in the 2M22.

