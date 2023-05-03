Moroccan cement deliveries see 21% drop in April

Cement deliveries by APC members Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc saw a 20.6 per cent fall to 716,483Mt in April 2023 from 902,513t in April 2022, according to the country’s cement association, APC.
In the first two months of 2023 cement deliveries were down 8.5 per cent YoY to 3,964,276t from 4,330,632t in the 2M22.
Cement deliveries by APC members Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc saw a 20.6 per cent fall to 716,483Mt in April 2023 from 902,513t in April 2022, according to the country’s cement association, APC.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email