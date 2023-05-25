Tokyo Cement Group receives the Gold Medal award

25 May 2023

Tokyo Cement Co (Sri Lanka) received the Gold Medal for exceptional environmentally conscious business practices in the Chemical Industries Category at the Presidential Environmental Awards 2021-22 organised by the Central Environmental Authority (CEA) last month. The award recognises the multiple sustainable industry practices adopted by Tokyo Cement Group, according to CEA’s website information.

His Excellency the President Honorary, Ranil Wickramasinghe, presented the prestigious Gold Award to Christopher Fernando, consultant director of Tokyo Cement Group, at the awards ceremony held at the BMICH on the 28 April 2023.

Under the guidance of the Ministry of Environment, the annual Presidential Environmental Awards event is organised by the CEA to recognise and reward public and private sector organisations, industries and individuals, who make significant contributions towards environmental conservation.

The strategic investments made by Tokyo Cement Group include exemplary business practices that focus on minimising the company’s environmental footprint. First and foremost, Tokyo Cement Groups' end-to-end local manufacturing process is 100 per cent energy independent and is operated using carbon-neutral, renewable biomass energy. The company's information says that its Biomass Energy programme, which currently has a capacity of 23MW/h of green energy, has made us the single largest contributor to non-hydro renewable energy in Sri Lanka.

Published under