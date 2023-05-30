Finnsementti sets decarbonisation and lower carbon cement goals

Through its parent company CRH, Finnsementti is committed to the science-based emission reduction goal of limiting global warming to less than 1.5˚C. To achieve these goals, Finnsementti needs to reduce is CO 2 emissions by at least a quarter from its 2021 level by 2030. However, the company has set a 30 per cent reduction over the period as its goal.

CO 2 emission reductions at Finnsementti are obtained from both the specific emissions of clinker and cement. In the case of cement, low-carbon products enable an emission reduction of up to 16 per cent. In the case of clinker, Finnsementti has calculated that it can reduce clinker emissions by 11 per cent.

Moreover, the company will see further significant improvements with Lappeenranta's new main burner equipment, which supports more flexible and wider use of alternative fuels. This project will be completed in the spring of 2023.

At Parainen, Finnsementti is making even bigger changes by replacing the satellite coolers with a modern grate cooler. As a result, the Parainen factory's emissions will decrease by almost 10 per cent from the current level. The investment in the Parainen factory will be completed in the spring of 2024.

The company will also increase the use of alternative raw materials in the next few years. For example, the company is studying the use of concrete waste as a raw material for cement production to reduce the use of limestone in clinker.

All climate goals will be validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

