Spain’s cement market contracts 12% in April

ICR Newsroom By 30 May 2023

Cement consumption in Spain dropped 11.6 per cent YoY to 1,182,325t in April 2023, according to the Spanish cement association, Oficemen. The YoY drop needs to be considered against “an untypical high result – the highest in the last decade”, said the organisation.



"The reason was the rebound effect that occurred in the construction sector, once the transport strike ended," explains Oficemen General Director, Aniceto Zaragoza, who adds that "the works that had been paralysed due to lack of materials in March of last year, resumed and accelerated in April, to meet deadlines, which distorted the monthly consumption figures upwards. If we look at the data for the last five years, the consumption for this month of April is similar to that of previous years, not affected by the strike or the pandemic”.



Exports increased by 3.7 per cent YoY in April to 486,926t.



January-April 2023

In the first four months of 2023, cement consumption edged up 1.6 per cent YoY to 4,877,456t.



Exports declined by 3.6 per cent YoY in the January-April 2023 period to 1,830,842t.

