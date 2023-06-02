FLSmidth acquires Morse Rubber

02 June 2023

FLSmidth has acquired Morse Rubber. Based in Iowa, USA, Morse Rubber manufactures and markets specialised, heavy-duty rubber products for mineral processing, among others.

As the global market leader in large grinding mills, FLSmidth has a clear ambition of strengthening its service offerings around these products, especially for mill liners where FLSmidth has been capacity constrained in some regions.

The Morse Rubber competences will be adding advanced moulding capabilities for rubber and composite mill liners, as well as screen media and various rubber and rubber ceramic wear components, to the existing FLSmidth service offerings.

This acquisition fully supports FLSmidth Mining’s CORE'26 strategy, which includes targeting service growth through strategic investments and prioritisation. Morse Rubber was formed more than three decades ago and has 23 employees. All employees will be transferred to FLSmidth as part of the acquisition.

With this FLSmidth’s mill liner capacity will be significantly increased, enabling a stronger service offering to FLSmidth’s North American and Latin American customers.

