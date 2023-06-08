Morocco’s cement deliveries up 26% in May

Cement deliveries in Morocco saw a 25.7 per cent advance to 1,189,110t in May 2023 from 945,706t in May 2022, reported the country’s Ministry of National Territory Planning, Land Planing, Housing and City Policy, based on APC data.



In terms of market segments, the key retail sales were up 18.5 per cent YoY to 740,303t, followed by the ready-mix concrete sector received 221,378t, up 48.3 per cent YoY. Deliveries to the prefabrication segment were up 34.2 per cent You to 113,938t while dispatches to the infrastructure market saw a 36.6 per cent YoY to 66,363t. The off-take of the building segment increased by 23.2 per cent You to 47,128t.

January-May 2023

In the first five months of 2023 cement deliveries in Morocco slipped 2.3 per cent YoY to 5.153Mt from 5.276Mt.



Deliveries to the infrastructure sector were up 10.2 per cent YoY to 261,857t, but all other market segments reported decreases in off-take.



Deliveries to the largest market, retail, fell by 2.5 per cent YoY to 3.156Mt, while supply to the ready-mix concrete sector declined by 2.6 per cent YoY to 1.03Mt. The prefab segment saw its supply reduced by 1.4 per cent YoY to 496,882t while the country’s smallest market, building, reported a 13.3 per cent drop in deliveries from cement producers.





