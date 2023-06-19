Cembureau elects new president and vice president

19 June 2023

The European cement association, CEMBUREAU, has elected Ken McKnight, member of the CRH Executive Committee, as president, and Jon Morrish, CEO western and southern Europe, Heidelberg Cement, as vice-president.

At its General Assembly in Prague, CEMBUREAU elected its new president and VP, entrusting them with the leadership and strategic direction of the organisation for the next two years. CEMBUREAU also expressed profound appreciation for the dedication and work of the outgoing president, Isidoro Miranda, during his term.

Reflecting on his tenure, Mr Miranda commented, “As I pass on the Presidency to Ken McKnight, I am proud of the work that CEMBUREAU has done to engage positively with policy-makers on the EU Green Deal agenda. Our industry has garnered positive recognition through persistent creativity and innovation across its value chain, and it is our duty to maintain this momentum.”

In his acceptance remarks, CEMBUREAU President, Ken McKnight, stated, “The coming years will be critical for the delivery of decarbonisation investments. We will focus on areas where national governments play a pivotal role in speeding these up. We're determined to accelerate our efforts in driving sustainable innovation, delivering on our commitments, and effectively collaborating with all stakeholders to foster a more sustainable and resilient built environment.

CEMBUREAU Vice-President, Jon Morrish, added, “I am delighted to contribute to CEMBUREAU’s mission at this critical juncture. There has never been a more interesting time to work for the EU cement industry. With continuous collaboration, innovative technologies and responsible policy advocacy, we will guide our industry towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.”

