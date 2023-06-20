Senegal’s cement consumption fell 22% in April

The Senegalese cement market contracted 22.1 per cent MoM and 10.6 per cent YoY to 525,100t in April 2023, according to the country’s Department for Economic Planning and Policies (DPEE).



While exports were down 17.6 per cent MoM in April 2023, when compared with April 2022 they surged 148.8 per cent to 159,200t.



Output from domestic cement plants retreated 18.4 per cent MoM but increased by four per cent YoY to 693,500t in April 2023.

