Aumund Group welcomes a new owner

21 June 2023

Franz-Walter Aumund left a healthy and motivated high-quality business as his legacy. The group companies, Aumund Fördertechnik, Schade Lagertechnik, Samson Materials Handling, Tileman Ketten & Komponenten, Aumund Group Field Service and Aumund Logistic, supported by many overseas subsidiaries, are internationally well established in their respective markets.

According to the Aumund Group, it is indebted to its proprietor Franz-Walter Aumund, who passed away in February 2023, for leaving a solid and financially secure organisation. His objectives of long-term and sustainable company development will be maintained by the new proprietor, the Aumund Foundation, as his inheritor.

The Aumund Foundation, created in 2019, is the new owner of the Aumund Group, and supports not only international school and vocational education projects, but also focusses specifically on international humanitarian ventures, especially in the area of medicine.

“The Aumund Group is led by managing directors who have grown with the company and whose primary focus is on proximity to customers. It pursues the values of quality and reliability which have increasingly become anchored in the Aumund brand over its 100-year history. The Aumund Foundations support the principle of creating something lasting for others, and are committed to achieving a sustainable future for the next generation,” says Alex van Denderen, CFO Aumund Group and Aumund Holding BV.

“Alongside reliable plant availability, customers can also count on the sustainability of solutions from Aumund. Each group company and each service provider offers ecological solutions which are environmentally sound, and follow the principle of the circular economy. But sustainability always has a social aspect for us as well. Like the Foundations we support projects which specifically invest in educating young people to give them a better future,” says Pietro de Michieli, CEO Aumund Group and AumundHolding BV, describing the current state of development and objectives of the business.

