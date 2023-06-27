Cement production in Kyrgyzstan up by 16 per cent in May

ICR Newsroom By 27 June 2023

Cement production by Kyrgyz cement producers increased by 15.6 per cent to 323,700t in May 2023, according to the country’s National Statistical Committee.



In the January-May 2023 period, cement output in the country increased by 11.9 per cent to 1.1Mta. Cement production in 2022 was up 7.1 per cent YoY to 2.7Mt.

Published under