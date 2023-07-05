Bangladesh cement export revenue jumps 43% YoY

Bangladesh has reported 42.7 per cent YoY growth in cement export revenue to US$13.66m in FY22-23 (July 2022-June 2023). This compares to US$9.57m in the same period a year earlier. According to the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), this figure includes minor amounts of salt, stone and related products.

Historically, the majority of cement exports from Bangladesh are shipped to India, particularly from the northeastern states of Bangladesh. Other popular destinations include Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Bangladesh had set a target export revenue of US$11m, which would have translated into growth of 15 per cent YoY, reports the EPB.

In FY22-23 Bangladesh saw total export revenue of all merchandise of US$55.55bn, up 6.7 per cent YoY on the US$52.08bn reported in the previous year.





