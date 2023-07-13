Egypt's cement exports rise 33% in 5M23

Egypt’s cement exports climbed by 33 per cent during the first five months of 2023, according to a recent report by the Export Council for Building Materials, Refractory, and Metallurgy Industries (ECBM).

According to the report, exports from Egypt reached US$380m, up from the US$286m recorded during the same period in 2022. Côte d'Ivoire's imports of Egyptian cement had a value of US$84.347m, rising by 203 per cent YoY, reported Amwal Al Ghad. Ghana imported US$65.155m worth of Egyptian cement. Libya’s imports of cement from Egypt witnessed a YoY increase of 22 per cent to US$23.87m.

