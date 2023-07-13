Capsol Technologies awarded feasibility study for its end-of-pipe carbon capture technology

13 July 2023

Norway-based carbon capture technology provider, Capsol Technologies, has been awarded a feasibility study for its CapsolEoP® (end-of-pipe) carbon capture technology at a cement plant in northern Europe. The study is for a plant aiming to capture more than 1Mta of CO 2 . The award is Capsol Technologies’ first paid engineering study on a cement plant. The company is seeing an increasing volume of requests and sales engineering work in the cement sector and is expecting more engineering studies to be awarded going forward.

“The cement industry is the largest single industrial emitter in the world, representing about eight per cent of global CO 2 emissions. It is also a hard-to-abate sector, where deep emission reductions will only be possible with the implementation of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies. The fact that the CapsolEoP carbon capture technology is easy to integrate without disrupting the operations of the host plant is an attractive value proposition to these types of facilities. In addition, the emission from a cement plant has a high concentration of CO 2 making it especially beneficial for the CapsolEoP technology relative to competing technologies, bringing down the cost per unit CO 2 captured,” says Jan Kielland, CEO, Capsol Technologies.

The CapsolEoP technology is a flexible end-of-pipe carbon capture solution, which can be easily retrofitted and offering a 90 per cent or more capture rate. In a cement plant, the technology separates the CO 2 and uses the CapsolEoP patented heat recuperation to maximise the efficiency of the whole process.

