Ultra High Materials shortlisted for GCCA's 2nd Innovandi Open Challenge

Ultra High Materials of Reston, VA and Washington, USA, is one of 15 start-ups, shortlisted by the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), from a global list of applications, for its pioneering Innovandi Open Challenge scheme, to work on developing low-carbon concrete for the world.
The GCCA’s Innovandi Open Challenge brings together start-ups and the industry’s leading manufacturers to work together on innovative ways to cut emissions and accelerate progress. During the Spring, applications were invited from start-ups interested in working on developing new materials and ingredients to make low carbon concrete. Ap[proximately 70 applications were received from every region of the world.
Ultra High Materials is one shortlist companies, which present the most promising and deployable technologies. All 15 shortlisted start-ups, including Ultra High Materials, will present their ideas.
Jonathan Cool, Ultra High Materials CEO, said: "The team at Ultra High Materials developed and is bringing to market proprietary cement binders that reduce the CO2 footprint of concrete by 80 to 90 per cent. In addition, our materials are stronger, more durable, and cost about the same or less than conventional concrete."