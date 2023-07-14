Ultra High Materials shortlisted for GCCA's 2nd Innovandi Open Challenge

14 July 2023

Ultra High Materials of Reston, VA and Washington, USA, is one of 15 start-ups, shortlisted by the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), from a global list of applications, for its pioneering Innovandi Open Challenge scheme, to work on developing low-carbon concrete for the world.

The GCCA’s Innovandi Open Challenge brings together start-ups and the industry’s leading manufacturers to work together on innovative ways to cut emissions and accelerate progress. During the Spring, applications were invited from start-ups interested in working on developing new materials and ingredients to make low carbon concrete. Ap[proximately 70 applications were received from every region of the world.

Ultra High Materials is one shortlist companies, which present the most promising and deployable technologies. All 15 shortlisted start-ups, including Ultra High Materials, will present their ideas.

Jonathan Cool, Ultra High Materials CEO, said: “The team at Ultra High Materials developed and is bringing to market proprietary cement binders that reduce the CO 2 footprint of concrete by 80 to 90 per cent. In addition, our materials are stronger, more durable, and cost about the same or less than conventional concrete.”

Published under