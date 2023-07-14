FLSmidth sells AFT filter media business

FLSmidth has sold its filter media business, AFT®, to the Micronics Engineered Filtration Group. AFT was started by FLSmidth in 1999 and was known previously as Advanced Filtration Technologies. The acquisition of AFT significantly expands Micronics’ portfolio of engineered filtration solutions to better serve customers’ baghouse filtration needs in industries such as cement, lime, coal-fired power utilities, energy from waste, co-generation, mining, and minerals, where the demand for high-temperature technical felts, woven filter media, and membrane finishes is required to maintain environmental compliance with stringent PM2.5 emission requirements.

“I am excited to welcome AFT to the Micronics family of trusted industrial filtration brands. I am very much looking forward to working with our talented new AFT teammates in the USA, Europe, and India as we bring together our combined talents, capabilities, technical expertise, and process knowledge to better serve our valued global industrial filtration customers,” said Chris Cummins, president and CEO of the Micronics Engineered Filtration Group.

Mr Cummins will lead the newly-combined company going forward. The addition of AFT® follows the acquisition and successful integration of leading filtration brands, NFM and Filterfab, in 2022.

“With the addition of AFT, Micronics is pleased to further expand our Hot Gas Filtration products and capabilities that are crucial for the core markets and customers we serve today and in the future. The addition of AFT facilities and technical sales resources expands our capacity to offer our global customers industry-leading, high-quality filter bags as well as turnkey engineered filtration solutions in both Pulse-Jet and Reverse-Air Baghouse applications. With AFT, we strengthen our capabilities in woven fiberglass and high-temperature felt media to provide our customers with the best achievable emission control for their facilities,” added Jason Wettstaedt, senior vice president, sales and marketing, for the Micronics Engineered Filtration Group.

“FLSmidth is proud that the AFT filter media division has grown to be one of the leading manufacturers of industrial filter bags in the USA and India, serving clients worldwide in the cement, lime, minerals, metals, and power industries, among other markets. FLSmidth appreciates the talent, dedication, and commitment to quality of this worldwide AFT team and are very pleased to see this business unit transition successfully to the Micronics Engineered Filtration Group,” commented Asger Lauritsen, president at FLSmidth Cement.

