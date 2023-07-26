Cement exports from Nepal pick up

ICR Newsroom By 26 July 2023

Nepal exported cement representing a value of NPR779.3m (US$5.9m) in the FY22-23, supported by the government’s provision of a cash subsidy on cement exports. The country’s government provided up to eight per cent cash subsidy in addition to 2-15 per cent subsidy on electricity costs.



Three domestic cement producers – Palpa Cement Industries Pvt Ltd, Arghakhachi Cement Ltd and Balaji Cement Industries – exported more than 1.04Mt of cement to India in the FY22-23, including 607,073t of cement with a value of NPR358.95m and 396,950t of clinker with a value of NPR420.35m.



Palpa Cement Industries Pvt Ltd began exporting its Tansen brand cement to India towards the end of the FY21-22. In the first shipment, the company exported 3000 bags of cement to India. Arghakhachi Cement Ltd started its export from October 2022, while Balaji Cement Industries has exported cement for 1.5 months.

