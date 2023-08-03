Ozinga opens new cement terminal in Florida

Ozinga, a fourth-generation family-owned construction materials company, has opened a new cement terminal at the Port of Palm Beach, USA. According to the company, the terminal includes a one-of-a-kind cement storage facility that was designed in a cooperative effort between Ozinga, the Port of Palm Beach and the City of Riviera Beach to enhance the visual landscape of the area and complement the marine environment. The project forms part of Ozinga’s continuing expansion efforts in Florida.

“This is the first cement terminal on Florida’s southeast coast in 50 years,” said Justin Ozinga, president of Ozinga. “We are extremely excited for the opportunities this terminal will have in the construction industry as a whole, as well as the jobs it will bring to the local communities.” Ozinga plans to hire bulk drivers and operations professionals for the cement terminal. The 95-year-old company also has a ready-mix facility in Riviera Beach hiring ready-mix drivers.

“This cutting-edge cement terminal represents a new chapter in our community’s growth and development,” said Port of Palm Beach chairwoman, Dr Jean L Enright. “The Port of Palm Beach has long been a hub of commerce and trade, and this cement terminal amplifies its significance. With this facility, we not only enhance our region’s infrastructure, but also create new opportunities for economic prosperity.”

The facility will receive and store international shipments of cement that will be transported to other locations for use in the production of ready-mix concrete. Ozinga has supplied ready-mix concrete for commercial, residential, public works, landscaping, and excavation projects from its locations in Davie, Doral, Miami Gardens, and Miami since 2017.





