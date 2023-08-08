Dangote Cement appoints independent non-executive director

Dangote Cement Plc has appointed Alvaro Poncioni Mérian as independent non-executive director. Mr Mérian is founder and managing partner of EDNAM Capital, UK, and founder and executive chairman of Munegu Partners, Hong Kong.

According to New Telegraph, Mr Mérian obtained a Master of Science Degree in Management and Finance from HEC Paris and Master of Arts Degree in Public Affairs and International Relations from Sciences-Po Paris. He was also previously global head of building materials at Morgan Stanley Investment Banking.

