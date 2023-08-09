Colombian cement dispatches decline 8% in June

ICR Newsroom By 09 August 2023

Colombia cement dispatches were down 7.5 per cent to 1.033Mt in June 2023 when compared with 1.117Mt in June 2022, according to the country’s statistics agency, DANE.



Output from domestic producers fell 6.1 per cent YoY to 1.117Mt in June 2023 when compared with 1.189Mt ion June 2022.



First half of 2023

In the January-June 2023 period consumption declined by 5.1 per cent YoY to 6.297Mt from 6.638Mt in the first half of 2022.



Domestic production decreased by four per cent YoY to 6.886Mt in the 1H23 from 7.171Mt in the 1H22.

Published under