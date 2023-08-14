Morocco’s cement market expands by 24% in July

Moroccan cement deliveries by APC members Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc in July 2023 increased by 23.9 per cent YoY to 780,927t from 630,479t in July 2022, according to the Ministry of National Territory Planning, Land Planning, Housing and City Policy, based on APC data.



The key retail sector saw a 23 per cent YoY advance to 526,847t in JulY 2023 when compared with 428,521t in July 2022. Ready-mix concrete producers increased their off take by 11.1 per cent to 103,395t YoY from 93,063t in July 2022. The prefabricated segments saw deliveries 35.1 per cent up to 78,275t in July from 57,936t in July 2022. For construction companies there was a 9.9 per cent increase in deliveries to 22,846t. Deliveries to infrastructure projects improved 64.3 per cent YoY to 49,562t in July 2023 from 30,170t in July 2022.





January-July 2023

In the first seven months of 2023 total cement deliveries slipped by 2.1 percent YoY to 6.987Mt from 7.137Mt.



In the retail sector deliveries were down 2.4 per cent YoY to 4.293Mt from 4.4Mt in the January-July 2022 period. Ready-mix concrete producers saw a 2.7 per cent decline to 1.378Mt in the 7M23 from 1.417Mt in the 7M22 while the prefabricated segment’s deliveries edged up by one per cent YoY to 0.679Mt in the 7M23 from 0.672Mt. There was a 14.8 per cent decline to 0.271Mt in deliveries to construction companies in the January-July 2023 period from 0.318Mt in the year-ago period. Infrastructure accounted for 0.367Mt of deliveries, noting a 11.2 per cent YoY decline from 0.33Mt in the 7M22.

