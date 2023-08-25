Nepal exports of US$2m of clinker and cement in 1MFY23-24

Nepal exported cement and clinker with a total value of NPR234.98m (US$1.78m) in the first month of the current fiscal year, FY23-24.
The country exported 9573t of cement with a value of NPR70.5m and 25,742t of clinker with a value of NPR164.4m in the 1MFY23-24.
Cement and clinker exports have increased significantly since last year due to the government introducing an eight per cent cash subsidy on the export of cement and steel, according to cement producers. It also waives 2-15 per cent on the tariff of electricity used by manufacturing plants that use over NPR100m of electricity per year.
