Ramco Cements commissions WHRS at Kolimigundla

06 September 2023

Ramco Cements has announced the successful commissioning of its 12MW waste heat recovery system (WHRS) at its Kolimigundla plant in India. This takes the company’s total WHRS capacity to 43MW. The company also has 166MW of wind power capacity.

According to Ramco, the share of green power is expected to reach 45 per cent of its total energy consumption as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and minimise greenhouse gas emissions.

Published under