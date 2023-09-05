Italy’s cement exports see 28% rise in May

ICR Newsroom By 05 September 2023

Cement production in Italy increased by four per cent YoY in June 2023, according to the national construction chamber, Federbeton. When compared with the 2015 base index, the output value advanced from 93 in May to 98 in June. However, in the first six months of the year output was down five per cent when compared with the 6M22.



However, cement prices increased 11 per cent YoY in June 2023, following a 13 per cent YoY rise in May 2023. Compared with the 2015 base index, prices slipped from 209 in May 2023 to 205 in June 2023.



External trade

In terms of grey cement imports saw an eight per cent YoY drop in May 2023 to 149,341t with a CIF value of EUR13.312m. When compared with the previous month, this represents an erosion of EUR6 in the CIF value per tonne to EUR89/t.



Grey cement exports improved by 28 per cent YoY to 172,548t in May 2023, supported by stable prices. The total FOB value reached EUR16.69m in May 2023, representing a FOB value of EUR97/t.



In the first five months of 2023, imports increased by 10 per cent YoY to 727,284t. Exports picked up by eight per cent YoY to 687,982t in the January-May 2023 period.

