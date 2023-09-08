Moroccan cement deliveries up by 8% in August

Deliveries by members of Morocco’s cement association APC (Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc) have increased by 7.6 per cent YoY to 1,153,378t in August 2023 from 1,071,990t in August 2022, according to the Ministry of National Territory Planning, Land Planning, Housing and City Policy.



The infrastructure segment increased its off-take in August 2023 by 30.2 per cent YoY to 71,224t, followed by an increase of 15.8 per cent YoY to 112,546t in the prefabricated segment. Deliveries to the ready-mix concrete market were up 13.2 per cent YoY to 243,232t while the retail sector increased its custom by 4.3 per cent YoY to 684,441t. Only the building sector saw a YoY decline, by 14.1 per cent, to 41,935t.



January-August 2023

In the first eight months of 2023 total cement deliveries in Morocco slipped by 0.8 per cent YoY to 8.141Mt from 8.209Mt in the 8M22.



Sales to the infrastructure market improved by 13.9 per cent to 438,325t while deliveries to the prefabricated segment were up by 2.9 per cent to 791,477t in the 8M23 when compared with the year-ago period. Ready-mix concrete off-take was down by 0.6 per cent to 1.621Mt and retail deliveries shrank by 1.6 per cent to 4.977Mt YoY. Deliveries to the building sector contracted by 14.7 per cent YoY to 312,443t in the 8M23.

