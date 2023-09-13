Dangote to cut fossil fuel use by 25% by 2025

Dangote Cement aims to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels by 25 per cent by 2025, according to Dr Eseosa Ighile, head of sustainability at the company’s Obajana plant. So far the company has put in place several strategies to cut greenhouse gas emissions as part of Dangote’s commitment to Sustainable Development Goals 12 and the adoption of alternative fuels (AFs), reports The Punch.

“We are working towards installing AF feeding systems in all our operation lines by 2024,” said Dr Ighile. “The resources utilised for fuels currently at the DCP Obajana include tyre chips, waste oils, and agricultural waste such as palm kernel shells and rice husks. We are also undergoing technical studies on the use of refuse-derived fuels as a fuel source.”

The producer has also invested in equipment such as analysers, opacimeters, and other continuous emissions monitoring systems used to measure greenhouse gas emissions in real-time. “To mitigate gaseous emissions from our production process, our new plants are designed to be resource and energy efficient,” said Anthony Chiejina, group chief branding and communication officer, Dangote.

The company’s climate goals extend beyond just the reduction of emissions but also to protecting and regenerating the environment, through land reclamation and tree planting, he added.

