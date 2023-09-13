Iranian cement consumption sees 16% rise in August

ICR Newsroom By 13 September 2023

Iran’s cement market expanded by 15.9 per cent YoY to 5.77Mt in August 2023 from 4.98Mt in August 2022, according to the Iranian Cement Association.



Cement production increased by 13.8 per cent YoY to 5.6Mt while clinker output edged up by 1.8 per cent to 5.72Mt in August 2023.



Domestic cement producers exported 0.38Mt of cement, up 26.7 per cent YoY, but clinker exports fell by 16.5 per cent YoY to 0.66Mt in August 2023.

