UltraTech Cement buys land from The India Cements Ltd

22 September 2023

UltraTech Cement (Aditya Birla Group) has entered into an agreement with The India Cements Ltd, on 21 September 2023 to purchase a 73.35-acres plot of land (which includes land of 14.53 acres to be procured), located at villages Kantakapalle and Chinnipalem, Mandal Kothavalasa, District Vizianagram, Andhra Pradesh, for a consideration of INR70,000m, exclusive of taxes, stamp duty and registration charges.

“This is for the purposes of the business of the company. The disclosure is being made in adherence with the governance standards of the company,” said UltraTech Cement.

