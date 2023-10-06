Cementos Molins completes Sant Vicenc dels Horts modernisation

06 October 2023

Cementos Molins celebrated the inauguration of its upgraded facilities in Sant Vicenç dels Horts, Barcelona, Spain, on 5 October 2023.

The event witnessed the presence of the Minister of Business and Labour of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Roger Torrent. The company's investment exceeding EUR6.6m encompasses a comprehensive office building renovation, the installation of 1455 self-consumption photovoltaic panels, green space redesign, and the introduction of a new plant for alternative raw material recovery and development.

This renovation aligns with the company's sustainability strategy, focussing on substantial energy savings and environmental enhancements. Also present at the inauguration of the remodelled facilities, which accommodates 530 out of the company's 6200 employee.

Through the office building renovation, the company has realised a remarkable 68.8 per cent reduction in energy consumption compared to its pre-renovation levels, resulting in an annual decrease of 650t of CO 2 emissions. Furthermore, the company's new facilities encompass an impressive 3250m2 adorned with photovoltaic panels, enabling self-consumption of renewable electricity, achieving a 100 per cent renewable energy supply for the building.

Additionally, in a commitment to sustainable transportation, the company has installed 55 electric vehicle charging stations in the employee parking lot. Moreover, Cementos Molins has undertaken a transformative redesign of the plant and office environs, with a dedicated emphasis on enhancing green spaces. The entire area has been reforested with native flora originating from the Garraf and Llobregat River regions, resilient enough to thrive without the requirement of continuous watering. Permeable concrete was used to encircle the greenery and enable rainwater absorption, naturally nurturing the plants and reducing water consumption.

Julio Rodríguez, CEO of Cementos Molins, stated that "the investment of over EUR6m in the renovation of our Sant Vicenç dels Horts facilities is a testament to our commitment to a sustainable future: efficiency, innovation, and sustainability are three key pillars in Cementos Molins' strategy."

