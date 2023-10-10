Limak Cement launches Triple Transformation Project at Cemtech Europe 2023

Turkish cement producer Limak Cement has launched its Triple Transformation Project (TTP) at Cemtech Europe 2023 – Decarbonising the cement industry, the conference organised by International Cement Review and supported by TÜRKCIMENTO. The company’s most important project to achieve net zero emission, the TTP is supported by the twin transition approach leveraged by the Federal Centre of Excellence (LCoEdx) and Green Data Center Projects in the global cement industry.

Limak Cement CEO, Erkam Kocakerim, explained how the group’s digitisation and sustainability journey will contribute to its green-based competitive advantage with the TTP, which focusses on human resources (HR). Mr Kocakerim continued to highlight the importance of developing people that will take part in this transformation journey. Limak Cement Academy, one of the basic disciplines of the TTP, will guide the group’s HR processes with the competency and professional development programmes needed. He emphasised that they were taking firm steps towards their goal with strategies in line with the Green Job definition in the green transformation taxonomy.



Limak Cement established the LCoEdx in the global cement industry in 2022 and aims to reach the first maturity phase of the TTP by the end of 2025. It expects to complete. Its full-scale Green Data Center studies by the end of 2027.

