Udaipur Cement reports revenue growth in September quarter

27 October 2023

India’s Udaipur Cement Works Ltd (UWCL) has reported total revenue of INR2695.2m (US$32.38m) in the quarter ended 30 September 2023, marking an increase from the INR2464.7m seen in the previous quarter and INR2205m recorded in the same quarter a year earlier. Net profit after tax for the September 2023 quarter came in at INR121.5m, compared to INR42.1m in the previous quarter and INR21.8m in the September 2022 quarter.

Earnings per share increased from INR0.07 in the quarter ended 30 September 2022 to INR0.23 in the same quarter a year later. Total expenses over the same timeframe have advanced from INR2172.1m to INR2524.9m, driven mainly by transport, clearing and forwarding charges.

For the half year ended 30 September 2023, total revenue stood at INR5159.9m, up from INR4989.1m in the same period a year earlier. Net profit after tax over the same period advanced from INR157.5m to INR163.6m. Earnings per share declined from INR0.51 in the September 2022 quarter to INR0.39 a year later, as expenses grew from INR4766.5m to INR4926.5m.

