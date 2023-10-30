Dangote posts 53% YoY rise in revenue in 3Q23

Dangote Cement Plc has reported revenue of NGN563.77bn (US$703.77m) in the third quarter of 2023, up 52.7 per cent compared to the same period in the previous year. Gross profit over the same period advanced by 46.3 per cent to NGN304.11bn, while pretax profit surged 132.4 per cent to NGN165.03bn. Profit after tax leapt to NGN98.95bn, marking a 141.3 per cent YoY advance. Meanwhile, earnings per share were up by 138.3 per cent YoY to NGN5.38 in the 3Q23.

Even with a 33 per cent YoY rise in operating expenses over the three-month period, the group still saw its operating margin improve to 32.1 per cent, versus 31.3 per cent in the 3Q22.

Over the first nine months of 2023, the company also saw signifiant growth with revenue up 28.7 per cent YoY to NGN1.514trn compared to the 9M22, while profit before tax advanced by 20.54 per cent to NGN404.89bn.

