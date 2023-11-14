Ghana shuts three cement companies

The Ghana Standards Authority has shut down three cement companies due to their use of inferior materials, reports the Daily Graphic. The three cement producers in question are Xin An Safe Cement Ghana Ltd, Kumasi Cement Ghana Ltd, and Uniceme Cement Ghana Ltd. The move is reportedly part of a wider crackdown by the GSA on substandard cement production in Ghana.

Along with the closure of cement plants, the GSA also intends to prohibit the construction of new cement factories, pending a streamlined permit issuance process by regulatory institutions.

“What we are doing is ensuring fair trade and stability in the manufacturing space. We stand a chance of making this country a hub for manufacturing for the global market and trust is key for any major player who wants to invest in the country,” Professor Alex Dodoo, director general of the GSA, told the Daily Graphic.

