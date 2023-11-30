Heidelberg Materials launches its evoZero brand

Under its new evoZero brand, Heidelberg Materials is introducing the world’s first carbon captured net-zero cement to customers in Europe. evoZero achieves its net-zero footprint through the application of carbon capture and storage technology at the Heidelberg Materials plant in Brevik, Norway, without compensation from credits generated outside the company’s value chain.



“The launch of our unique evoZero products is a paradigm shift in the decarbonisation of our sector,” says Dr Dominik von Achten, Chairman of the Managing Board of Heidelberg Materials. “Carbon capture and storage is a breakthrough technology for the building materials industry and we are frontrunners in deploying it at scale. With evoZero, we are offering the industry’s most innovative, globally unique product for our customers, enabling them to drive cutting-edge, environmentally friendly construction projects. I am very proud of the dedication and passion of everyone involved in our pioneering project in Brevik.”

“Carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) is a prerequisite for our industry to achieve Net Zero and vital to building the society of the future”, says Dr Nicola Kimm, Chief Sustainability Officer. "evoZero contributes to both our own ambitious carbon reduction targets as well as those of our customers."

evoZero cement will be available in two versions, depending on the customer location. evoZero Carbon Captured Brevik is directly delivered from the Brevik CCS plant in Norway, achieving its net- zero footprint over the entire life cycle. Customers in other European countries may choose evoZero Carbon Captured, which will be delivered from plants close-by, while leveraging the unique carbon saving attributes realised in Brevik. evoZero Carbon Captured features a net-zero footprint upon delivery.

For both products, the carbon capture attributes are transparent and traceable by harnessing the power of blockchain technology through which Heidelberg Materials’ customers will receive a verifiable carbon proof for their evoZero purchase. Leveraging the use of well-established principles such as mass-balancing and book-and-claim, the carbon capture and emission accounting mechanisms have been independently reviewed by a third-party verifier.

Customers will benefit from complete flexibility and trusted product performance. As CCS technology will not change the chemical composition and performance of cement, evoZero comprises the full cement portfolio, from conventional highest strength CEM-I to CEM-III, regardless of weather conditions. As a result, evoZero can be used for all kinds of applications.

evoZero products will be available across Europe. During the pre-selling phase now underway, customers can already place orders and secure the first batches of evoZero for their own sustainable building projects.



