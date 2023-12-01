Betolar to speak on sustainable alternatives to cement at COP28

01 December 2023

At COP28 UAE, Finnish sustainable materials technology company Betolar is tackling one of the largest sustainability issues of our time: how to reduce climate impacts of the construction industry and decarbonise the sector by replacing concrete with sustainable alternatives to one of the world's largest sources of carbon emissions, cement.



Betolar is disrupting the concrete sector with scalable, circular alternatives to cement, used in applications such as the world’s lowest-emission hollow-core slabs, which can reduce the carbon footprint by as much as 80 per cent compared to traditional concrete. At the same time, the company is offering a circular solution to increase environmental safety in the mining industry.



The company will be present in Dubai during COP28, for its attendance at Big 5 Global, the largest and most influential event for the construction industry in the Middle East, and invites media representatives to visit this free event during COP28. Betolar is participating with its local partner Fujairah Concrete Products, at Sheikh Maktoum Hall, A 121.



The pair are launching cement-free Geoprime® pavers and blocks at the event. The products have already gained recognition as they were shortlisted in the Green Building Material of the Year category at the MENA Green Building Award in November 2023.

