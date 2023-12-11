Carbon2Business project wins two awards at COP28

Holcim has received two awards at COP28 in Dubai, UAE, for its “Carbon2Business” project in Lägerdorf, Germany, in recognition of the scalability and breakthrough innovation of its carbon capture technologies.



The first award saw Holcim named by the COP28 Presidency as an "Energy Transition Changemaker", a title awarded to companies with game-changing innovative solutions that can be scaled to accelerate decarbonisation. For the second award, the Carbon2Business was selected as Germany’s “outstanding project” in the Mission Innovation Net-Zero Industries Awards.



Carbon2Business will capture over 1Mta of CO₂ from 2029, with the captured CO₂ able to be utilised as a raw material by different industries in the surrounding region.



Nollaig Forrest, Chief Sustainability Officer, Holcim, commented: “It's great to close out COP28 with two awards for our Carbon2business project in Lägerdorf, Germany. This is just one of our six carbon capture, storage and utilisation projects in Europe enabling us to produce at least 8Mt of fully net zero cement per annum by 2030. These awards recognise companies for their collaboration and innovation, and at COP28 Holcim continued to create momentum with our partners across the building value chain to accelerate decarbonisation.”



The COP28 Presidency Energy Transition Changemakers initiative aims to foster private sector collaboration in delivering innovative and scalable decarbonisation projects globally, and to showcase solutions that enable and accelerate the energy transition. A total of 39 awards were given at COP28 across four sectors.



The Mission Innovation Net-Zero Industries Awards are the first global competition for exceptional industrial decarbonisation. Its “outstanding projects” category recognises projects that have revolutionised industries, disrupted the status quo, and set new benchmarks for decarbonisation in energy intensive industries. Just one project is chosen for each of Mission Innovation’s nine member state countries.

