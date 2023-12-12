GCCA launches Innovandi Entrepreneur Network

The Global Cement & Concrete Association (GCCA) has launched the third programme in its Innovandi brand, the Innovandi Entrepreneur Network. The network brings together start-ups that are developing technologies relevant to decarbonisation across the cement and concrete value chain and enables them to network with GCCA members.

The Entrepreneur Network, launched at COP28 in Dubai, UAE, will be open to start-ups from around the world who are specialising in accelerating the decarbonisation of the cement and concrete industry. Membership will provide a platform to access the Innovandi mentorship programme and network with peers and GCCA members, as well as access first-hand information on the Innovandi Open Challenge programme.

Welcoming the launch of the new Innovandi Entrepreneur Network, Thomas Guillot, CEO of the GCCA, said: “Innovation can help unlock our net zero future. We recognise the vital role start-ups play in that transition and very much hope start-ups will join our entrepreneur network. Only by working together and through collaboration will we achieve our shared goals.”

Dr Ryan Gilliam is CEO and Co-Founder of Fortera, a US based technology firm, one of several new start-ups which have already applied to join the Innovandi Entrepreneur Network. He added: “Thank you to the GGCA for providing a platform that brings like-minded companies together to collaborate on a net zero mission to produce cement. Fortera is honoured to be one of the first companies to join GCCA’s Innovandi Entrepreneur Network, to work in concert with our industry partners to tackle this global initiative.“

