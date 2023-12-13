Boral launches Circular Materials Solution

Boral has introduced its end-to-end Circular Materials Solution (CMS), a system designed to manage demolition and excavation waste materials for remanufacturing, returning them as recycled building products for more sustainable commercial outcomes.

Andre Gobert, general manager and director for recycling at Boral, said the CMS system is designed to manage demolition and excavation waste materials for remanufacturing, returning them as recycled building products for more sustainable commercial outcomes. As part of the process, the company leverages its network of 14 recycling facilities around the country to manage waste materials from demolition and excavation projects, such as concrete, excavation sand, sandstone, RAP, and brick, diverting them from landfills. These materials are then processed and remanufactured into recycled, low-carbon construction materials ready to be reintroduced back into the industry.

“Our CMS is one plank in our programme of works to develop the circular economy in Australia and complements our work to use industrial waste by-products, such as recycled asphalt pavement, slag and fly-ash to produce lower carbon cement and concrete

Boral’s CMS starts with early customer engagement, enabling customers to identify the materials that can be recycled at facilities, along with materials that can be used as part of Boral’s land rehabilitation programme. Throughout the whole process, Boral plays a proactive role, particularly in the pre-construction and construction phases, where it delivers detailed reporting on sustainable outcomes, recycling rates, carbon content material flows, and green credits or certification for customers.

Mr Gobett also pointed out the challenge of obtaining regulatory acceptance for recycled inclusion in the mixes used in construction, as well as the existence of smaller operators that might not fully respect all regulatory requirements.

