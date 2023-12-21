Pakistan cement prices rise due to freight costs

21 December 2023

Cement prices across Pakistan have risen over recent weeks, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. The lowest price for a 50kg bag now stands at PKR1265 (US$4.52) with the maximum price coming in at PKR1400. Prices in the north of the country have reported an almost two per cent uptick from an average of PKR1220 in late November/early December to PKR1271/bag.

Reports by the Pakistan Observer suggest the price increases are being driven by higher freight rates. The Pakistan government has recently introduced restrictions on the maximum quantity that trucks can carry on highways, causing the cost of transporting raw materials to escalate.

Published under