Hoffmann Green extends contract with CSTB

21 December 2023

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has announced that the partnership contract it signed in 2021 with France’s Scientific and Technical Centre for Building (Centre Scientifique et Technique du Bâtiment (CSTB)) has been extended for a further three years.

According to the cement producer, thanks to the planning and coordination established between the two entities, this partnership extension will enable Hoffmann Green to benefit from optimised lead-times for the assessment of its current and future technologies, in particular its highly promising clay-based technologies such as H-EVA and H-P2A.

“This extension also demonstrates the company's successful integration into the building regulatory landscape, as well as the mutual trust between the two entities that has been developing since 2017,” says Hoffmann Green.

“We are delighted to be continuing this collaboration with the CSTB and its Chairman Etienne Crépon, and are convinced that our extended partnership and shared planning will keep on providing us with optimised timeframes for certifying our promising future clay-based technologies, such as H-EVA and H-P2A. We look forward to bringing these new technologies to market, as they, like our current technologies, benefit from very strong interest,” added Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders, Hoffmann Green.

Published under