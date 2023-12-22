Two plants of Heidelberg Materials North America gain Energy STAR certification

22 December 2023

Heidelberg Materials North America has announced that its cement plants in Edmonton, Alberta, and Delta, British Columbia, have earned Natural Resources Canada’s (NRCan’s) ENERGY STAR for Industry Certification, which signifies that the facility performs in the top quartile of similar facilities in Canada and the United States for energy efficiency.



"We are pleased to accept the ENERGY STAR for Industry Certification in recognition of our energy efficiency efforts at our Edmonton and Delta cement plants in Canada,” said Oliver Patsch, President of Heidelberg Materials North America’s Northwest Region. "Energy efficiency is a key part of our commitment to operational excellence and also helps lower our overall environmental footprint.”



Earning ENERGY STAR for Industry Certification highlights the status of these two facilities within the top quartile of cement plants in Canada and the USA with regard to energy performance.

