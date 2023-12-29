CemNet.com » Cement News » BUA Cement confirms 2024 cement prices

BUA Cement confirms 2024 cement prices

29 December 2023


Chairman of the BUA Group, Nigeria, Abdul-Samad Rabiu, has confirmed cement prices will be held at NGN3500 per bag (US$3.90) from January 2024.
 
He said the company would make the product accessible and affordable to customers, despite various challenges.
 
NGN3500 per bag is the ex works price, and does not include VAT or transportation costs to the customer.

