Indian port modified norms for handling imported limestone

02 January 2024

Porbandar Port has made some changes in handling raw materials for cement and other industries. Porbandar is a medium-sized port on India's west coast, in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat state, and is owned and operated by the state-owned Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB).

An interim measure pending issuance of new guidelines, subject to periodic review, has set a minimum limestone cargo discharge rate from a vessel lying at berth at Porbandar Port at 7000tpd. This refers to Gujarat Maritime Board Circular No 992, dated 28 December 2023.

If there is a vessel waiting to occupy the same berth, vessels not meeting the minimum discharge rate will be required to vacate the berth by the time advised by the Port Authority, depending on the tide and availability of the Pilot Officer (unless such non-performance is beyond the control of the vessel in question and Port Authority is satisfied with the same).

Related costs, including but not limited to pilotage, towage, etc, as per Scheduled Port Charges, are to be borne by the non-performing vessel. India imports most of its limestone from Vietnam, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

