Pan United and partners to develop low-carbon opportunities

12 January 2024

To collaborate on lower-carbon opportunities to support Singapore’s aspiration of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, Pan-United Corp, Chevron Singapore, Keppel, Surbana Jurong, Air Liquide Singapore, Osaka Gas Singapore and Pavilion Energy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).



Collectively known as the Low Carbon Technology Industry Consortium (LCT-IC), the parties will explore through the advancement of technology, to accelerate the development of cost-effective carbon capture, utilisation and sequestration (CCUS) as well as the production, transportation, distribution and utilisation of lower-carbon hydrogen and its derivatives at scale. This is with the aim of commercialising new lower-carbon technology pathways in Singapore.



This is an extension of a previous MoU signed in July 2020, which aimed to accelerate the development of integrated and energy-efficient CCUS systems that lead to industrially scalable solutions and a lower-carbon economy for Singapore.



Pan-United Corp is a leading concrete supplier in Singapore.

