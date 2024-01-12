Capsol Technologies awarded Schwenk Latvia CCUS project

12 January 2024

Capsol Technologies has been awarded a feasibility study for the CapsolEoP® (end-of-pipe) carbon capture technology at Schwenk’s Building Material Group’s Brocēni cement plant in Latvia. The plan is to capture 750,000tpa of CO 2 .



Schwenk Latvia is part of the CCS Baltic Consortium that was included in the provisional sixth list of Projects of Common Interest by the European Commission in November 2023, aiming to transport captured CO 2 from Lithuania and Latvia to permanent storage sites, potentially in the North Sea.



Cement is one of Capsol Technologies’ target segments and 2023 has been a breakthrough year for carbon capture in the cement industry. In just six months, Capsol has gone from just a few projects within cement to 10 cement projects in sales engineering and engineering studies campaigns with a volume of over 10Mt of CO 2 .

